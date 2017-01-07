City and firefighters agree on three-year contract

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

The administration and Rocky River Fire Fighters Association Local #659 have reached a three-year agreement which, according to city officials, corrects the issue of rank differential pay in the department. In addition, the contract calls for fire lieutenants to be paid on par with their police counterparts.

Approved by City Council during a special legislative session on Dec. 19, the pact also calls for salary boosts of 2.5 percent in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In March, the city and firefighters agreed on a wage-opening contract for 2016; however, the issue of pay disparity between the highest- and lowest-paid fire employees proved to be a sticking point. Union officials noted there was a larger difference between ranks in the police department.

“We recognize that over the past few years, there has been a compression between the lieutenants’ and captains’ (salary) in the fire department,” commented Mayor Pam Bobst. “We took a close look at our Westshore neighbors’ pay differentials.”

It was found, Bobst said, the margin between the highest- and lowest-paid employees in area fire departments varied from about 9 to 27 percent. For police, the range was about 4.5 to 25 percent.

According to the new contract, the lieutenant’s salary is calculated at 13.5 percent above a second-year firefighter’s in each of the agreement’s three years. The captain’s pay is 13 percent above the lieutenant’s during this time.

The differential plus the 2.5 percent pay increase for each of the contract’s three years translates to $93,920.64 for captains in 2017, $96,268.66 in 2018, and $98,675.38 during 2019.

For lieutenants, pay raises between January of 2017 and December of 2019 will be $83,115.61, $85,193.50 and $87,323.34 respectively.

Salaries for firefighters with two or more years of experience will rise to $73,229.61 this year, $75,060.35 next year, and $76,939.86 in 2019.

Bobst added that while other cities offer a higher differential and yearly raise, she stated the numbers represented “a comfort zone.”

As specified by a 2013 collective bargaining agreement, talks for salaries were reopened in November of 2015. In March of 2016 the contract went to arbitration resulting in a 2 percent salary increase retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, plus a 1 percent raise effective July 1. It also stated lieutenants make 13.5 percent more than firefighters. This bump up from 12 percent gave the officers the same differential as police sergeants, their equivalent in that department. (The Rocky River Police Department does not have captains.)

However, the 12 percent distinction between the six lieutenants and three captains remained the same.

Fire union president Kevin Bednarski had stated, in March, the fact-finder language from the 2013 negotiations specified a change in rank differential. He noted that when the city was being hit hard by the recession, firefighters deferred raises in both 2011 and 2012.

The difference between police sergeants’ pay and that of patrolmen has been at 13.5 percent for several years, according to Bednarski.

Even with the pay bump, union officials point out fire lieutenants will make less than police sergeants because patrolmen start out at a higher salary than firefighters. Beginning police officers will make $56,386.36 in 2017, and new firefighters $56,017.54.