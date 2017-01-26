Cifranic tapped as state firefighter of the year

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted firefighter and Fire Safety Inspector Jerry Cifranic completed a hat trick of awards by being named state Firefighter of the Year Jan. 14.

Cifranic, who has served nearly 25 years on the North Olmsted Fire Department, had already won the North Olmsted Firefighter of the Year in late 2015, then won the Northern Ohio regional district award after that. In giving him the various awards, Cifranic’s community service in a wide variety of areas, such as working with nonprofit agencies, youth athletic coaching and counseling, was cited in addition to his work for the fire department.

North Olmsted fire Chief Ed Schepp said the honors are well-deserved.

“Jerry is a very active member of the department and the community,” he said. “I think one of the nice things about him receiving the award is that you don’t often see it going to an inspector or member of the fire prevention bureau. Many times the recipient of an award is for someone who is in a reactive capacity.

“This one is good because Jerry is excellent at communicating to people in a proactive way, be it someone who he is working with in the community as part of his fire safety duties, another member of the department or in his many community activities,” Schepp said. “Sometimes, people perceive inspectors as being out to get you. But Jerry works very closely with businesses and building owners to make sure that the safety requirements are for their safety and good. He does an excellent job of communicating that and working with people.”

Schepp said other members of the department were able to keep Cifranic’s state award a surprise until it was announced.

“It wasn’t easy, but we managed to do it,” Schepp said. “It was nice to see his reaction about getting the award.”

Cifranic said he was particularly pleased by getting the awards from the VFW.

“Getting these types of awards from those guys is something special,” he said. “I think we should be thanking them for their service and they’re giving me an award.”

Cifranic said in addition to enjoying his job as a firefighter and inspector, he also was pleased to be honored for his community service work. Some of his non-departmental community service work includes being a certified counselor for juvenile fire setters, more than 15 years as a volunteer youth basketball and baseball coach in North Olmsted, being involved in the North Olmsted after-prom as a safety inspector and as a volunteer parent, coordination of the design, sponsorship and sales of the T-shirts for the annual North Olmsted firefighters car show to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and breast cancer funds, and also doing work for Cassidy’s Hope Foundation, a Northeast Ohio organization designed to help battle childhood cancer.

Cifranic said he appreciated Cassidy’s Hope Foundation being awarded $400 as part of the VFW awards.

“That means a lot that part of the award was giving donations to charity of the recipient’s choice,” he said.

He said he also appreciates the recognition from his fellow North Olmsted firefighters in nominating him and hearing that North Olmsted City Council President Nicole Dailey Jones had announced the award at the Jan. 13 council meeting and spoken about it. The announcement prompted a round of applause at the meeting.

Paul Barker, chairman of City Council’s safety committee, lauded Cifranic for the award.

“It speaks well of Jerry, as well as the department itself,” Barker said.