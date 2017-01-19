Child care center’s plans meet with police department traffic worries

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Mayor Dennis Clough made a rare appearance at a Westlake Planning Commission meeting Jan. 9 to speak in favor of a proposed zoning change to allow child care centers in shopping centers.

The mayor was joined by two Westlake City Council members, Lynda Appel of Ward 1 and Nick Nunnari of Ward 2, to speak on behalf of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, which wants to open in Stein Mart Plaza on Center Ridge Road.

Westlake’s codified ordinances prohibit day care centers in multitenant shopping center plazas. Day care centers and preschools located in the city’s retail and general business districts are required to be the sole tenants of their buildings.

The city’s restriction against child care centers in strip shopping centers was put into place in the late 1990s over concerns a tavern could be in the same center as the child care facility. Heavy traffic in a shopping center parking lot remains a concern of the police department.

Clough, who noted he also serves as Westlake’s safety director, said city officials should be concerned about safety, but he questioned why a child care center should be banned from a strip center when an ice cream store, which regularly attracts many children, is not.

“There’s not as much traffic going through that facility (Stein Mart Plaza) – cars, vehicular traffic – as there are at the Mitchell’s Ice Cream place,” Clough told Planning Commission members.

Robert Kimmel, who owns Sweet Kiddles with his wife, Andrea, also questioned why some children-oriented businesses are allowed in shopping centers while child care centers are not.

“One of the frustrations that we see is if we wanted to open a Gymboree [children’s clothing store], if we wanted to open a dance studio, a pediatrician [office], a karate center, we could parade children in and out of that center all day and all night long under that same set of ordinances that currently exist,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel, like the mayor, said specific concerns about safety and traffic issues at a given shopping center could be addressed during the process of granting a conditional use permit. In addition to the zoning change, a city conditional use permit would have to be issued to child care centers in zoning areas in which they are not a primary use.

Appel, like her city council colleague Nunnari, said she has received many calls from Westlake parents who said they’d use the service offered by Sweet Kiddles, which is unique in that it offers “on-demand” child care.

The Ward 1 councilwoman also noted that, during the summer, entire youth sports teams regularly go in and out of Mitchell’s Ice Cream at its Detroit Road shopping center location.

“Parents are the ones who will make the decisions whether or not this day care site in a shopping center makes sense for them,” Apple told the Planning Commission.

Planning commissioners remained cautious, saying the issue needs more study.

“We don’t want issues coming up at later dates of something that we may not have taken a further look at,” member Brad Lamb said.

Sweet Kiddles advocates have noted other communities do not have similar bans on child care centers in strip malls. Ward 6 City Councilman Mark Getsay, who also sits on the Planning Commission, responded to this argument, saying, “When other cities are doing something does not mean that we should do it. We lead, we don’t follow.”

In comments made later to West Life, Clough asked rhetorically why other cities haven’t followed Westlake in banning child care centers from shopping centers. The mayor told West Life he believes the police department’s safety concerns can be worked out.

Planning Commission members may be reluctant to appear at odds with the police department, which has written two memos describing potential dangers if the proposed zoning text amendment is adopted.

In a Dec. 14 memo to law Director John Wheeler, police Capt. Guy Turner wrote he has confidence parents would try to safely guide their children in and out of the facility. Turner said he “has considerably less confidence in those drivers anxious to get to a Stein Mart sale, to deliver or pick up a pizza, or depart after drinking alcoholic beverages.”

“Should another tenant with a liquor license move in, or one that retails some immensely popular merchandise, the problem would be exacerbated,” Turner said.

Planning Commission members ultimately tabled the matter for a second time and encouraged the Sweet Kiddles applicants to meet a second time with the police department to develop a safety plan acceptable to all. Wheeler, the law director, warned the Kimmels tabling the issue was no guarantee of future passage of the zoning amendment.

Turner told West Life that, as of Tuesday, no meeting with the Sweet Kiddles applicants has been scheduled.