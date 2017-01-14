Bay seeks state grant for WestCom dispatch equipment

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Bay Village officials are taking the lead on expanding the city fire department and WestCom dispatch center’s communication capabilities by seeking state funding for new equipment.

City Council Monday approved legislation to have the city apply for a $130,000 matching grant from the Ohio Local Government Safety Capital Grant which would be used to install new communications equipment at the WestCom dispatch center and fire stations for the five cities (Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Ridgeville, Rocky River and Westlake) served by WestCom. The new equipment would utilize internet communication instead of radio-based bandwidths.

Bay Village fire Chief Chris Lyons said utilizing the internet-based system makes sense for the fire departments in each city and the dispatch center.

“It’s the wave of the future,” he said, referring to using the internet-based communications instead of the radio-based system.

“We’ve used the radio-based system for years and it’s worked well, but there will be new federal regulations going into effect in 2019 which affect this,” he said. “The new regulations are going to narrow the radio bandwidth which would make it harder to utilize the radio system as effectively for WestCom.”

Lyons said the five fire departments and the dispatch center all utilize the same communications system to communicate with each other, so receiving the grant and then installing the new equipment would benefit all of them.

“It’s something that we will need to deal with as safety and emergency groups go more and more towards the internet-based systems for communicating with each other,” he said.

Lyons noted the group did make one prior application for funding for the communications equipment, but did not receive a grant.

“There’s a lot of competition for the money, but a lot of work has gone into the application, so hopefully this application will go well,” Lyons said.

He said the application has a 10-percent matching clause, which would come from the funds paid into the WestCom budget by all five cities. WestCom staff already know what equipment is needed, so it could be obtained and then installed at the fire stations and dispatch center relatively quickly. He said they should be notified by this summer about whether they will be awarded the grant.

Gary Ebert, the Bay Village law director and interim mayor for the last three months of 2016, said seeking the grant is a good move.

“It benefits the city and the center. We’re all in agreement on that,” he said.