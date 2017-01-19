Bay deer management plan getting closer

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Bay Village officials said they are on the right path to establishing a deer management plan in Bay Village soon.

Ads have been running in local media seeking applications for the recently reinstated animal control officer position, with officials indicating that, after being hired, one of the primary responsibilities for the officer will be to help devise a deer management plan for the city. Both administration and City Council officials say there will be discussion and action on devising the plan in both branches of government. In addition, officials said the recent deer culling in Walker Road Park, which Bay Village works on with neighboring Lorain County city Avon Lake, went well.

Mayor Paul Koomar said the city continues to move forward towards getting the deer management plan in place.

“We’re progressing,” he said. “We have been running the ads for the animal control officer. We’ll see the results of that soon and get the best possible person in place. I know many people are looking to that position to deal with dangerous animals as well as stray cats and dogs, but that person will also be responsible for helping devise and then implement a deer management plan for the city. That’s also a major concern for many people.”

Law Director Gary Ebert, a longtime advocate of dealing with the deer population problem in the city, said the management plan will be a major step towards dealing with the issue.

“Even though it’s going to be a part-time position, a major component of the job for the animal control officer will be the deer management,” he said. “That was understood when we brought the position back and created funding for it. I’m looking forward to hiring someone and then getting that deer management plan put together. We’ll probably have some residents involved in this, since some will want to deal with the issues on their property.”

Paul Vincent, chairman of City Council’s environment, safety and community services committee, said he expects the deer management plan work to draw interest.

“I think we’ll hear a lot from members of the public as well as members of council on that issue,” he said. “It’s something that gets a lot of interest from people because there are a lot of strong opinions on that subject.”

Vincent noted the December deer culling in Walker Road Park went well.

“Avon Lake does a good job of running that program,” he said. “That’s a big reason why we’re happy to provide security and work with them on the deer culling in the park. I’m sure we could pick up some ideas from Avon Lake on putting together a deer culling program as well. We will look at other nearby cities which have programs, like Westlake and North Olmsted, and see how they put their programs together so we can find the best one for us.”

Bay Village police Chief Mark Spaetzel said there were no problems for his department or the city in general when Avon Lake did the recent culling in Walker Road Park. He said 10 were taken in the culling by the sharpshooters hired by Avon Lake.

“We had no problems with security or any other incidents, it went pretty smoothly,” he said. “And there is the possibility Avon Lake could do another culling in that area again in the next few weeks. We’ve established a good working relationship with them. I’m sure we could work with them and learn from their experiences in putting together a plan.”