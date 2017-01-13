Bay council stalled on picking new president

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

A bus fire which totally destroyed a North Olmsted City School district bus Friday morning in the Middle School parking lot likely was caused by a spark from vehicle batteries, investigators said.

Both safety and school district officials said Monday preliminary investigation showed the spark apparently happened after the bus clipped a light pole in the parking lot while preparing to go back out on the road. The impact apparently caused the battery to send off sparks which hit the nearby engine and caused the fire to get underway.

The children on the bus had already been dropped off and the driver was able to get off the bus safely, Mike McDade, business operations manager for the school district, said.

“Preliminary investigation shows the spark from the battery apparently struck the engine and caused the fire,” said North Olmsted police Sgt. Bob Wagner.

North Olmsted fire Chief Ed Schepp said firefighters were able to get the fire out without additional problems for any nearby structures or vehicles.

Both safety officials noted the icy condition of the parking lot the bus was in.

McDade said the school district is still investigating the incident.

“We know it happened after it hit the pole,” he said. “We’re still checking to see if the driver just got too close to the pole while going back out or if the icy condition of the lot caused the bus to skid into the pole. But, the impact jarred the battery, which sparked and caused the engine and the bus to go up. Fortunately, the children on the bus had been unloaded several minutes beforehand and the driver was able to get off safely.”

McDade said the district likely would bring in another investigator to check the incident as well. Referring to the accident which happened shortly after 7 a.m., he said one other bus was nearby and its driver drove it away from the fire.

McDade said the district has not had any prior safety problems with the bus or the driver.

“All of our buses undergo rigorous safety inspections from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the (Ohio) Highway Patrol every summer before they go back on the road for the school year,” he said. “The buses also undergo other inspections and we do pull them off at other times just to check their conditions. This is a 2003, but there’s never been a problem with it.”

McDade said the bus normally has 15 or 16 students on it.

“We’re just glad they were all off of it,” he said.

He said the district is utilizing another bus for the routes usually done by the destroyed bus.

“This isn’t affecting the transportation schedule,” he said.

He said insurance likely would help cover the bus loss, but wasn’t sure how much the district would receive, noting the age of the vehicle. Currently, those types of buses cost about $80,000 when purchased, he said.