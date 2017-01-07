Baker to succeed Greenspan on County Council

By Kevin Kelley

Westshore

Westshore Republicans selected former state Rep. Nan Baker to fill Dave Greenspan’s District 1 seat on Cuyahoga County Council Monday night.

Meeting at Rocky River’s Don Umerley Civic Center, Republican Party Central Committee members from District 1 voted for Baker over Brad Lamb, 34 to 13, to fill Greenspan’s unexpired term.

Because the vacant seat belonged to a Republican, Cuyahoga County’s charter dictates GOP party precinct committee members from District 1 choose his replacement.

Baker, who was term-limited after eight years in the District 16 seat in Ohio House of Representatives, is swapping jobs with Greenspan, who was elected to Baker’s Ohio House seat in November. Cuyahoga County’s District 1 and the Ohio House District 16 both consist of Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake.

Baker and Lamb, both Westlake residents, had spent several weeks lobbying central committee members for their votes. Each had 10 minutes to address members during Monday night’s meeting, which was chaired by county GOP Chairman Rob Frost.

Lamb, a bailiff for Common Pleas Court Judge Robert C. McClelland, told central committee members he’s a vigorous campaigner who can hold on to the seat in the 2018 election. Lamb also said his experience in the judicial system shows he’ll be able to work with Democrats, who now hold eight of county council’s 11 seats.

“We will be in the minority for the foreseeable future,” Lamb said. “This means that we will need to work across party lines. I believe that I have the correct temperament and ability to work with the Democrats on County Council.”

But Lamb, a member of the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee and executive director of the Cuyahoga County Republican Party from December 2002 to April 2005, also stressed his GOP contacts and the big-name endorsements he’s received in his county council bid. The two other Republican members on County Council, Jack Schron and Michael J. Gallagher, as well as newly elected state Sen. Matt Dolan and state Treasurer Josh Mandel, all backed Lamb against Baker.

In an apparent effort to answer Baker’s record of success and name recognition in the Westshore, Lamb said District 1 can be won by any Republican who campaigns vigorously. He cited the success of Greenspan, whose previous elective office experience had been in Georgia.

But Baker said Republicans should not automatically assume a permanent hold in District 1, which she said is essentially one-third Republican, one-third Democratic and one-third independent.

“The district can turn,” she warned, noting all District 1 suburbs except Westlake voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in November.

Citing her previous electoral victories among Westshore voters, Baker said she has a team of 400 volunteers from previous elections ready to fight to keep District 1 in the GOP column.

“The campaign starts tomorrow for a 2018 win,” said Baker, who previously served on Westlake City Council and the Westlake City Schools Board of Education.

Baker said she will work on County Council to reduce the county’s debt and ensure “our conservative district has a voice.”

“When I am there debating an issue, you will be there in spirit,” she told central committee members. She suggested she will take a critical look at whether county dollars should be used for proposed renovations at Quicken Loans Arena.

Earlier in the meeting, Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough, Rocky River City Council President Jim Moran and Robert Kess of North Olmsted spoke in favor of Baker’s selection. Patrick McDonald of Rocky River and Chris McNulty of Bay Village spoke on behalf of Lamb.

All the speakers adhered to Ronald Reagan’s “Eleventh Commandment” not to speak ill of a fellow Republican. As members rose to vote by secret ballot, Lamb approached Baker to shake hands.

Forty-eight of the 53 Central Committee members eligible to vote attended Monday night’s meeting. County chairman Frost hailed that figure as impressive given that the meeting took place on Jan. 2, a legal holiday, with New Year’s Day on a Sunday. The vote was held Monday so the winner could attend County Council’s organizational meeting the next day.

Central Committee member Clarence “Skip” Engel received one write-in vote at Monday night’s meeting. The 92-year-old Bay Village resident told West Life the vote was not likely to inspire run for elective office.