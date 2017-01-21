Accused murderer’s attorney withdraws, again delaying trial

FAIRVIEW PARK – The murder trial of Timothy Sheline has been delayed again after his latest attorney, Michael Cheselka, was permitted by the court to withdraw from the case.

The trial had been set to begin Dec. 12, but Cheselka obtained a continuance from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Carolyn Friedland to investigate supposedly new information that might exonerate Sheline.

When the parties reconvened Jan. 9, Cheselka sought to withdraw from the case over the objections of his defendant. Sheline, 67, reportedly refused to change from a jailhouse jumpsuit to civilian clothes for the court appearance. Asked by the judge why, Sheline accused prosecutors of bugging his clothing. He also accused Friedland of being a part of the alleged conspiracy against him.

In addition to allowing Cheselka to withdraw, Friedland recused herself from the case as a result of Sheline’s accusations. The case has been transferred to the docket of Judge Steven E. Gall.

Prosecutors believe Sheline is responsible for the 2007 murder of 67-year-old resident Gwendolyn Bewley. Sheline is accused of murdering the victim then intentionally setting her West 220th Street house on fire to cover his crime, they say. He was indicted in December 2014 on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and counts of felonious assault, theft and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors allege Sheline took advantage of a friendship with his neighbor and made unauthorized purchases with Bewley’s credit and PayPal accounts.

Just over a week after Bewley’s death, police arrested Sheline while he was driving a rental car that had been leased by Bewley. The woman’s credit cards, which were found in the car, had been used by Sheline, police said. Sheline later pled no contest to charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property and served three-and-a-half years in prison.

In 2014, police uncovered computer forensic evidence they say helps prove Sheline murdered Bewley.

Whoever succeeds Cheselka as Sheline’s attorney will be the fourth attorney or set of attorneys he’s had since indicted for Bewley’s murder, according to court records.