Westlake Meals on Wheels rebrands to participate in national funding, publicity programs

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Westlake Meals on Wheels has joined the largest and the oldest national association of community-based senior nutrition programs in the United States.

Previously under the umbrella of West Shore Meals on Wheels, the Westlake program has decided to join Meals on Wheels America to take advantage of national funding and marketing programs, Westlake Meals on Wheels Executive Director Wendi Schwartz said.

Numerous home-meal delivery programs exist across the country and are known as, either formally or informally, “meals on wheels.” But the organizations running the programs can vary when it comes to the funding model, level of service and qualifications to participate, Schwartz explained.

Based in Arlington, Va., Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based meal delivery programs. But the organization also advocates on behalf of senior citizens on a number of issues, including reducing senior isolation and hunger. For example, in May, its leaders urged congressional leaders to increase funding for senior nutritional programs. This fall it joined a coalition of anti-poverty groups in urging the Trump and Clinton presidential campaigns to make the elimination of hunger a priority.

Schwartz said meal recipients and program volunteers will see few changes beyond a new logo, which is based on the Meals on Wheels America logo. Westlake Meals on Wheels will become an independently run nonprofit corporation but continue to operate out of a kitchen at Dover Congregational United Church of Christ. Volunteers will continue to deliver two meals – one hot and one cold – five days a week to clients for $40 a week.

The new association with Meals on Wheels America will allow the Westlake program to benefit from national promotional campaigns.

“Almost everybody has heard of Meals on Wheels, but nobody knows how to access it in their community,” Schwartz told West Life. “The combined efforts will be so much more far-reaching than any individual program could do on its own.”

This summer, the ad agency Anomaly donated its services to the national organization with a new public service campaign inviting people to “Do Lunch” with Meals on Wheels by taking time on their lunch break to deliver meals and a smile to seniors. The campaign directs audiences to a new website, AmericaLetsDoLunch.org, where people can sign up to volunteer with Meals on Wheels in their local community.

Three volunteers have already contacted the Westlake program through the website, Shwartz said.

Because Westlake Meals on Wheels receives no governmental funding, it will continue to rely on personal and corporate donations, which pay for approximately one-third of the program’s cost, Schwartz said. However, the new association will provide access to new funding opportunities, she said.

Meals on Wheels America is a beneficiary of Subaru of America’s charitable giving program called “Share the Love.” Through Jan. 3, Subaru will donate $250 for every new vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of four partner charities, including Meals on Wheels America, or a local charity.

Subaru of America has also launched a new advertising campaign showcasing people who have benefited from its donations. A current commercial features Don, a 96-year-old from Southern California who relies on Meals on Wheels. The commercials feature the song “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.”

The association with the Virginia-based group will also provide Westlake Meals on Wheels with greater awareness of demographic trends, such as the aging of the baby boomers, which can affect demand for meal deliveries.

A year ago, Westlake Meals on Wheels was serving about 40 clients. Today that number is between 50 and 55, Schwartz said. The number varies because some are only temporary clients who are homebound while recuperating from surgery.

More than one-third of Westlake clients are 90 or older, Schwartz reported. “Now (we serve) predominantly people who are older and want to live at home instead of going into assisted living or a nursing home,” she said.

For more information about volunteering, call Schwartz at the Westlake Meals on Wheels kitchen between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays at 440-871-2551.

Residents desiring meal delivery for themselves or a relative should use the same phone number. The organization can also be contacted by email at MoWWestlake@gmail.com. Its website address is http://www.westlakemeals-onwheels.org/.