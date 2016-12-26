Springvale upgrade work set to start in spring

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

City officials are looking forward to seeing work begin in 2017 on a nearly $10-million upgrade of the Springvale Country Club and Ballroom.

North Olmsted City Council was scheduled last night to consider approval of advertising for bids for Phase 1 of the work, which is building a 7,020-square-foot maintenance facility for Springvale. It is designed to alleviate a longstanding problem for the city-owned facility, by providing a better place to store grounds equipment and tools, as well as provide a safe and dry place for staff to do maintenance and repair on the equipment. The equipment and tools have been stored for years underneath the floor of the ballroom, a situation which Mayor Kevin Kennedy’s administration has been working to fix.

“We’re looking forward to getting the actual work underway this coming spring on this project,” Kennedy said. “The first part will be getting the actual maintenance facility up. We won’t make any money on this part of the project, but we will be taking care of a big problem. Our own fire inspectors have told us we needed to deal with this and stop storing those things under the ballroom, and we will be able to do that with this new addition to Springvale.”

Kennedy said it will serve as a springboard to getting the next two phases of the work done at Springvale, which the city purchased in the 1990s with the idea of creating additional income through the golf course and ballroom facilities.

The next phase of work after the maintenance facility will be the partial renovation of both levels of the ballroom building, adding a full commercial kitchen which will be able to serve 600 guests, a service elevator, an overlook balcony off the ballroom, a catering kitchen on the lower level and new golfer restrooms.

In the third phase, work will focus on the pavilion and associated patio areas. After the work is completed, the pavilion will have the capability of serving two parties of 200 to 400 guests at the same time. Also included in the pavilion will be a bar and indoor grilling area.

“Those parts of the second and third phases should help us attract more people and events with the upgrades,” Kennedy said. “We’ll be able to host bigger events like weddings and receptions or special meetings. All of those will bring in more income and benefits to the city.”

Lou Brossard, chairman of council’s Buildings and Grounds Committee, said the upgrades are good additions to North Olmsted’s facilities.

“These serve dual purposes by taking care of a problem with the storage of the equipment and getting that away from the ballroom,” he said. “And when that is done, we’ll be able to work on the income-generation parts of the project with the work on the ballroom and the pavilion. These will provide long-term benefits for the city. The administration has worked for several years at upgrading Springvale and other city facilities.”

Kennedy has indicated the city will finance the work through bonds.