School board gives the nod to 4.9-mill May levy

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

It’s official. The school district will turn to voters for support by placing a 4.9-mill levy on the May primary ballot.

After several months of dialogue and number-crunching by its finance committee, the school board unanimously approved a two-part measure at its last legislative meeting of the year on Dec. 15. It will consist of 4.4 mills for operating expenses, and 0.5 mills for general permanent improvements.

During previous discussion of the district’s five-year plan, finance committee chairman Rick Manoloff noted the district general fund would flatline, with a negative balance of $4 million by 2020 without additional funds.

The district has managed to extend the life of a 4.9-mill levy, approved in 2012, to about five years, instead of the customary three.

District treasurer Greg Marcus added the scenario was likely despite the infusion of $964,000 from the Westgate shopping center over five years, and property tax revenue from the Brighton Chase apartment development.

Because the district has a solid tax base, it receives little financial support from the state, and relies on local property taxes for 93 percent of its general fund operating revenue.

In addition, Ohio House Bill 153 has cut off personal property tax reimbursement and utility regulation. The district stands to lose an additional $4,653,768 through fiscal year 2018.

Marcus also reported the millage amount will be offset, in part, by 2.88 mills from a 1998 bond issue for construction of the middle school, which terminates in January of 2018. He noted the levy, if approved in 2017, will not reach its full impact until January of 2018.

“This should keep the general fund balance healthy until 2021,” Manoloff commented. He noted the 4.4 mills should generate $3 million annually. However, variables such as health care costs and class size fluctuation make an exact prediction difficult.

“It’s hard to know what’s down the road,” Manoloff stated. He noted there are some “safety valves” in place which could help stretch the levy longer than the traditional three years. These include a “rainy day” fund of $175,000 annually and the restructuring of debt.

Manoloff reported that during the finance committee meeting, held prior to the Dec. 15 legislative session, debt restructuring was discussed as a way to further stretch dollars. He said this option would provide for a steadier stream of income, avoiding a sharp dropoff of funds.

“The consensus was not to build the cliff, and to explore refinancing debt as a way to achieve savings for the taxpayers,” he stated.