Porter Library catalog update brings system downtime Jan. 3-5

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Westlake Porter Public Library will upgrade the computer system that runs its online catalog early next year. The update will be performed Jan. 3-5. As a result, several functions of the library’s catalog system will be unavailable those three days.

The upgrade will allow Porter Library to back up its system that provides the online catalog and keeps tracks of user accounts and checkouts. Following the upgrade, new products will be offered by the system’s supplier, Utah-based SirsiDynix, which provides technology to more than 23,000 libraries around the world. SirsiDynix is the creator of the BookMyne app, which allows Porter patrons to access their library account on Apple and Android mobile devices.

Although the library will remain open throughout the process, several catalog functions will be unavailable during the three-day period, including:

Online access to library card accounts

Placing and suspending of holds

Notices from the library about availability of items on hold, items about to be due or items that are overdue

Library cards that are blocked due to fines or are expired will not be able to be unblocked or reactivated until Jan. 6

Access to library databases and digital services may be affected, especially from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Library officials said staff members will work to assist patrons with any problems they have during this period. To help limit problems, no materials will be given due dates from Jan. 1 through Jan. 5. Notices for holds, overdues and pre-overdue reminders will resume on Jan. 6.

“Library staff will work diligently to make sure that full service resumes as quickly as possible,” Porter Director Andrew Mangels said. “We appreciate our customers bearing with us during the upgrade, and look forward to the improved service we’ll be providing to them as a result.”

Porter officials plan to update patrons on the status of the upgrade and related interruptions of service on the library’s website – westlakelibrary.org – and its Facebook page and Twitter feed (@WestlakePorter).

HOLIDAY HOURS: Westlake Porter Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday, (Dec. 24 -26) in observance of Christmas. The library will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular hours will resume when the library opens at 9 a.m. Jan. 2.