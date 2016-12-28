Play Readers spread holiday cheer, help script senior center accreditation

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

Students at Goldwood Primary School giggled as “Randy” told his tale of woe, sweeping up Santa’s workshop after some inconsiderate elves. But the biggest laughs came when their teachers, costumed as reindeer, pranced onstage during the Rocky River Senior Center Play Readers’ production of “Randy the Red-Horned Reinmoose.”

The play, as well as a performance of “The Christmas Umbrellas” for Kensington Intermediate School fifth-graders, represents the first time the Senior Center drama group has reached out to younger members of the community. “We’re so excited that the teachers wanted to be in it,” said Play Reader Carol McCabe. She continued that the move came about not just to bring holiday joy to the students, but as part of the intensive accreditation process the center initiated in June of 2015.

“This is the first year we reached out to the schools. As part of accreditation, we’re doing more intergenerational community outreach,” said McCabe, who served on one of nine different committees which compiled a self-assessment of the center. About 50 volunteers defined goals in areas including purpose, community, governance, administration and HR, programming, evaluation, fiscal, records and facilities.

During the city finance committee’s budget hearing on Dec. 2, Senior Center director Deborah Huff reported after two months of review, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) determined the self-evaluation was complete. “This is going to be our operating manual for the next few years,” Huff said, hefting what she said was an 11-to-13-pound notebook, copies of which were sent to the national organizations.

The next step, Huff said, will be an onsite review by Sheila Salyer of the Tallahassee Senior Center on Jan. 12. Huff observed Salyer will not only be evaluating the Rocky River center, but getting some ideas for a new facility in her city as well.

If successful, the Rocky River Senior Center will join 244 accredited facilities nationally out of about 15,000. It will be the only accredited center in northeast Ohio.

Aside from assistance with the accreditation process, the Play Readers had another first this year with December performances of, “GI Holiday Jukebox,” a 1940s USO-styled review.

“We’re having a ton of fun,” McCabe stated. While some members of the group, which averages about 25 members (but can grow to about 60 for the holidays), have theater experience, it’s not a requirement.

“I was never on stage until seven years ago. I always wanted to do that, but I never had the courage or the time,” said McCabe, who made her acting debut in “The Day They Kidnapped Blanche.”

As for the name Play Readers, McCabe said actors don’t need to memorize their lines, but many do. “More people are memorizing their lines, but we keep it open to reading the script. That’s the foundation,” she stated.

After a winter respite, the group will begin practice in February for its June performance.