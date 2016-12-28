Planning commission OKs preliminary zoning plans for Rockcliff development

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Developers of a proposed townhome project on Rockcliff Drive are hoping to give an “edge” to a boundary of the city bordering the Cleveland Metroparks.

“This land sits right on the edge of the (Rocky) river. It’s an incredible site,” developer Dave Maddux of Arcus Group told the city planning commission at its Dec. 13 meeting.

By unanimous vote, the commission approved a proposal to rezone four land parcels on Rockcliff Drive from single family (R1) to single-family attached (R3).

Maddux noted, during his presentation, which included a short video to supplement artistic renderings, the six-unit townhome subdivision will transition the surrounding commercial and residential areas, plus provide an entrance to the Metroparks.

“This area is different. This (project) wouldn’t fly in Beachcliff II or Tangletown,” he said, referring to other established residential areas of the city. He continued, the land parcels, behind Ferris Steak House on the south side of Rockcliff, are part of a “residential pocket” which merges with the commercial properties on Wooster Road to the west, and the Metroparks, down the sloping street to the east. Maddux added that a two-family brick home also on the south side of the road has already been zoned commercial.

While the six townhomes, to be housed in two three-unit structures, will add to the density of the area, Maddux said under city code, seven units could be constructed. In addition, he pointed out the total 34,341 square feet of buildings would cover 22 percent of the four parcels, while 30-percent coverage is allowed by the city.

The units, according to the plan, will range from 2,800 to 3,500 square feet and will cost between $650,000 and $850,000. “This is consistent with what similar developments are running, and our site far exceeds them,” Maddux stated.

“This is really a spectacular site. It goes unnoticed now. You just don’t get the feeling for how cool it is,” Maddux stated.

Maddux also noted the units will be three stories with rooftop decks overlooking the Rocky River valley. “These will be contemporary forms made of traditional materials,” he said, adding, in his experience, clients want this type of open floor plan as opposed to the more traditional rooms.

Each unit will have a two-car attached garage as well as street parking. Maddux said street parking, currently permitted only on the south side, will be reduced by one space to four. He said resident concern about overflow parking from Ferris Steak House and Joe’s Deli will be considered, and a traffic study will be part of the plan.

Maddux told the planning commission several town hall-styled meetings have been held with Rockcliff neighbors regarding the project. “We want to be as transparent as possible. We don’t want to steamroll the residents,” said Maddux, noting his company is based in Rocky River and will handle all aspects of the work.

Asked by commission chairman William Bishop how the meetings went, Maddux responded, “They were lively. (But) the concern wasn’t so much about the zoning as what happened before.” He referred to the expansion of Joe’s Deli and its parking lot entrance on Rockcliff.

He said residents felt their requests for more landscape buffering weren’t met, and “the entrance to the neighborhood was ruined” by the removal of large trees for the project.

“We’re going to make an effort to take care of the streetscape,” he stated.

The proposal for rezoning the land from single family to single-family attached homes will be referred to City Council.