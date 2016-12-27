North Olmsted Community Cabin work to be timed for minimal disruptions

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted officials are devising plans for making repairs to the Community Cabin facilities within the next year.

City Council was scheduled to consider at its meeting last night legislation authorizing advertising for bids for the work, which will include replacing the Community Cabin floor, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning system) and upgrades to the electrical system and ceiling in the structure.

Council’s Buildings and Grounds Committee recommended approving the plan during its Dec. 13 meeting. The project was also approved during recent Finance Committee discussions of the 2017 municipal budget, with council members expressing support for the plan. During the committee meeting, Safety/Service Director Don Glauner told council the administration was going to try to time the project to be done either during the upcoming winter months or next fall after the peak season for holding events in the Community Cabin and in North Olmsted Park (where the cabin is located) is over. The cabin will have to be closed at some point while some of the work is done by the contractors, officials said.

“We want to try and minimize the disruption to the cabin and the people who would want to use it,” Glauner said.

Glauner said the administration will be able to make a decision on when to do the work after getting bids back from potential contractors and what they propose for doing the work. He said final cost estimates for the city will also depend on how the bids come back.

“It’s not a small project, it’s going to take a few weeks to get done,” he said.

Glauner said if the work can be done this winter, it likely won’t cause many disruptions for 2017 events in the cabin. If it has to be done later, he said the city would schedule it to be done in the mid- to late-fall so events could still be done during the peak event season when the weather is nicest.

Mayor Kevin Kennedy said the city will work with groups and people who want to hold meetings and events.

“We’re working on keeping the cabin available for people to use as long as possible,” he said. “We know different people and groups like to use it. It’s a facility which gets a lot of use from the community. That’s why we’re working on taking care of these problems.”

He noted the city has been upgrading various facilities throughout the city the last few years, citing work at the Springvale Country Club and Ballroom, the North Olmsted Recreation Center and other municipal sites.

“We’re working on upgrading different facilities in a lot of areas,” he said.

Lou Brossard, chairman of City Council’s Building and Grounds Committee, said the administration is handling the work in a logical manner.

“They’re seeking the best bids and then they’re going to time it to cause the minimum of disruption,” he said. “It’s something we need to do and I’m glad they’re giving it some thought about how best to do it. It’s not something you want to do without doing some planning because a lot of people and groups use it at different times in the year.”

Jackie Chavez-Anderson, the administrator for the North Olmsted Senior Center, which is connected to the cabin, said she’s glad to see the improvements being planned, since some Senior Center events are also held there.