Gemini Center fee hikes to go toward higher debt service payments

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

By a unanimous 7-0 vote Monday night, Fairview Park City Council approved modest annual fee increases for members of the Gemini Center, the city’s recreation center.

The fee hike for 2017 is only the second increase members have seen since the facility opened in January 2008.

The new fee structure – available to residents and employees of the city, Fairview Park City Schools and Fairview Park Branch Library – is as follows:

Individuals: $120, up from $110.

Students: $90, up from $83.

College students: $99, up from $94.

Seniors (60 and older): $85, up from $79.

Active members of the U.S. military from Fairview Park may continue to join the Gemini Center at no cost.

A new family rate of $335, good for up to six members in a family, has been added to the fee schedule. This rate replaces three family rates – $303 for four members, $330 for five members and $358 for six members.

The corporate rate, for people who work in Fairview Park, remains unchanged for 2017. The corporate rate is $220 for individuals, $110 for youths ages 3 to 18, and $165 for seniors 60 and older. Family rates range from $605 to $715.

Noting that the Gemini Center corporate rates are substantially lower than those at rec centers in neighboring communities, Council President Mike Kilbane questioned why the corporate rate is not being increased.

Speaking during a Dec. 12 council committee meeting, Gemini Center office manager Mary Long said the rec department’s goal is to increase the number of corporate members, of which there are currently only 72. Raising the corporate rate would discourage new corporate members, Long said. The rec department is planning a marketing campaign for 2017 in which local businesses and their employees will be given guest passes for the Gemini Center in the hope they will join.

Law Director Bill McGinty noted many people who work in Fairview Park are employed in the retail sector and might not be able to afford a higher corporate rate.

Monthly fees for residents, those working in the city and former city employees were reduced to $20.

The rec department staff will also work at drawing additional resident members, Mayor Eileen Patton said. Currently, about 29 percent of Fairview Park residents are members, which she said is a high percentage compared to other municipalities with rec centers.

The increase in resident member rates is needed to help offset increases in the debt service payments on the Gemini Center facility. Those payments are scheduled to increase by $70,000 to $80,000 annually over the next several years, finance Director Greg Cingle said, due to the payment agreement negotiated when the current bonds were issued.

Cingle said the 2017 fee increases are expected to raise an additional $40,000.

The rec department will also be looking to reduce operating costs to offset the growing debt service payments, Cingle added.

The city will explore the possibility of refinancing the bonds to make the debt more manageable, the finance director said.

A problem with condensation in certain areas of the Gemini Center is currently being examined by the rec department. The city has hired a consultant to determine if the cause is a problem with the building’s roof or a malfunction of devices that control the humidity in the pool area, or some combination thereof, according to Shawn Leininger, the city’s service director. The consultant’s report, along with an estimate on repair costs, is expected in January, Leininger said.

The cost of repairs should be known before refinancing the bonds, Cingle told West Life.

Council also discussed the possibility of opening the Gemini Center at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. Sunday mornings due to members’ requests and closing one hour earlier on Friday and Saturday nights.

The $19-million Gemini Center was paid for with a 0.5 percent income tax increase approved by voters in February 2005.