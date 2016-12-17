City workers fixing tombstones, police investigating vandalism in historic Butternut Ridge Cemetery

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted city workers are busy repairing tombstones recently damaged by vandals at historic Butternut Ridge Cemetery while police investigate potential culprits.

Officials estimate four to six tombstones were damaged in the incident, after initial reports placed the number at 16. The cemetery contains graves dating back to the early- to mid-1800s, including Revolutionary War veterans who had settled in the area, as well as Civil War veterans and other older grave sites.

“We don’t like anything like this happening, but we found that some of the ones we thought were damaged by the vandals were instead showing the effects of weather and age,” North Olmsted Safety Service Director Don Glauner said. “Some of them are showing their age as well with deterioration and the effects of weather-related damage to them. So, repairs are being done to fix the damage done to them.”

Glauner said workers found most of the damage is reparable.

“Some of them were shoved over onto the ground causing some damage, while others were hit or struck pretty hard,” Glauner said. “We should be able to get most of them back into pretty good shape.”

City officials initially became aware of the problem when Kristen Byrne visited the cemetery to check on her grandparents’ graves. She said she had been there on Nov. 30 and not seen any damages. However, when she went there at about 2 p.m. Dec. 3, she said she saw multiple tombstones which had been damaged since her last visit.

“It was pretty upsetting,” she said. “It’s normally a quiet peaceful place to go and visit. There are a lot of historic sites in the cemetery. It’s the type of cemetery that you think is a good resting place for your family.”

She said she is thankful her grandparents’ tombstones and graves were not harmed, but still would like to see the police catch whoever caused the damages.

“I really don’t understand who would want to do such a thing,” she said. “In addition to it being a historic place, it’s a cemetery. You’re not supposed to go into that type of place and cause problems or do destructive things in them. I know the police are working hard on finding out who did this, so hopefully we’ll get it taken care of.”

Detective Sgt. Bob Wagner of the North Olmsted City Police said the department is checking potential leads in the incident.

“We had a similar incident several years ago and it ended up being some teenage juveniles, who we were able to get information and end up arresting them for it,” he said.

Wagner said it’s possible juveniles again are involved in this incident.

“It’s something some kids do for some reason,” he said. “They go into a cemetery or some other place and do some damages.”

Wagner said police have checked the incident for possible links with a Dec. 2 incident when police found several juveniles at the nearby school construction site.

“At this point, we haven’t established that they were near the cemetery,” he said. “But, we are continuing to check information on that and other possible leads in the case.”