City purchases seven acres next to rec center

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The city is purchasing approximately seven acres of land adjacent to the Westlake Recreation Center property.

The seven acres are located at the southwest end of the rec center property, behind the rec center building. The wooded lot parallels Weybridge Road in an adjacent development.

The property, at 28258 Center Ridge Road, is being purchased for $300,000 from Betty B. and Peter C. Dobkowski; Kathleen B. White; and Sue and Robert Barsay. The sellers are retaining 625 feet of multifamily-zoned land at that address north of Center Ridge Road.

City Council approved the purchase by a 6-0 vote at its Dec. 8 meeting. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari was absent.

Mayor Dennis Clough said the city has not determined any use for the land being purchased. The mayor said it’s simply smart for the city to consider the purchase of any land adjacent to municipal property if the land becomes available.

“It makes sense for us to buy it instead of someone else putting something there,” the mayor said.

City leaders are currently contemplating the construction of a new community services center to replace the existing building at the corner of Crocker and Center Ridge roads.

Clough’s preference is to acquire the Parkside School site on Hilliard Boulevard from the Westlake City Schools and build the community center there. However, the rec center property has also been proposed as the location for a new community center.

The land purchase “does offer us some options if we would put the community center where the tennis courts are,” Clough told West Life.

Clough said he expects the property transfer to close by the end of the month.