Capital projects highlight 2017 Westlake budget

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The city has budgeted more than $20 million for capital projects in 2017.

The administration of Mayor Dennis Clough, through its municipal departments, presented its budget request for next year during a daylong finance committee meeting Dec. 10 attended by all members of City Council. At its regular meeting five days later, council passed the requested budget with minor modifications. Specific expenditures for high-cost projects must still be individually approved by council as the year progresses.

The city expects to end 2016 with a surplus for the year of $577,000 in its general fund and a balance of $44 million going into 2017.

When all funds are combined, the city spent $11.2 million more than it took in during 2016. Finance Director Prashant Shah said that high deficit figure is related to the $54 million in bonds the city issued in 2104 for infrastructure projects, such as roads and a parking garage, connected to the agreement that brought American Greetings headquarters to Crocker Park.

The total funds deficit for 2017 is estimated to be $18 million, also due to the American Greetings project. Shah said 2017 is the last year the total funds deficit will be that high.

The city will begin 2017 with a total fund balance of $89.45 million and end with $71.39 million, according to the city’s finance department.

For 2017, the finance department is currently estimating general fund expenditures at $3.55 million over revenue. Shah expects that deficit will ultimately turn into a surplus. Westlake is conservative in its budgeting, Shah said, and tends to overestimate expenditures and underestimate revenue. Some projects in the budget may not even be started before 2017 ends.

“About 95 percent of the time, we turn it into a surplus,” Shah said of the initial deficit figure presented at council’s annual budget hearing.

The $20.44 million budgeted for capital projects in 2017 is higher than the typical $15 million usually seen, Shah said.

Major capital projects include:

• $4.08 million to widen the intersection of Canterbury and Center Ridge roads.

• $3.68 million to replace water lines under and resurface Bradley Road between Hilliard Boulevard and Detroit Road.

• $3.28 million for a retention basin to reduce flooding in Dover Ditch and Cahoon Creek.

• $4.18 million to redesign and replace ramps at the Columbia Road Interstate-90 exit to reduce traffic tie-ups.

The state of Ohio is contributing about half of the costs of the I-90/Columbia Road project. The city has applied for state grants to help pay for the other three listed projects, Shah said. Grant money is usually not received until the completion of a capital project and often does not appear on the city’s books until the following year, the finance director explained.

Fire Chief Jim Hughes explained the need to spend about $225,000 to repave the parking lot and driveways at both fire stations. The weight of the department’s trucks takes a toll on the pavement, he said. Power generators at both stations must be replaced, he said, because extra parts for repairs can no longer be obtained. The estimated costs for both generators is around $200,000. Hughes also spoke to council of a long-term need to update and expand both stations.

The police department plans to replace six vehicles at a cost of between $30,000 and $40,000 each, police Chief Kevin Bielozer said.

Both income and property tax revenue have increased steadily in recent years, Shah said. General fund income tax revenue totaled $18.3 million this year, up from $15.9 million in 2014. It’s estimated to be $20 million in 2017.

General fund property tax revenue for 2016 was $11.3 million, up from $10.9 million in 2014.

Mayor Dennis Clough told West Life his administration does not anticipate adding any personnel in 2017.

“We’re in a healthy financial position,” the mayor said.