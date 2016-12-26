Brickman and associates scrap condo plans; will return with new design

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

Residents opposed to a proposed Lake Road condominium project were a bit surprised when City Council removed a pair of ordinances from its Dec. 12 agenda that called for the rezoning of two parcels from single to multifamily. The action was the result of an appeal by Rocky River Preservation Partners, LLC, headed by developer Andrew Brickman, which owns the properties.

“To postpone indefinitely is absolute termination. In effect, this ends consideration of the ordinances. The applicant would have to re-initiate,” explained law Director Andy Bemer. He noted a new plan, even if it was essentially the same, would have to start from square one with a preliminary hearing in front of the planning commission.

Addressing questions from the audience after the legislative session, council President Jim Moran said only plans for single-family homes, which would not require rezoning, would not start the process over.

In November, at the request of the developers, council tabled the ordinances, which had received two of three required readings, pending further meetings with neighbors, including several from the Breezevale Cove subdivision. While some homeowners welcomed the idea of the condominium, others were vehemently opposed, stating it would ruin the character of the area.

According to Brickman’s business partner, John Carney, plans for the development were initiated when the owner of two properties at 22700 and 22732 Lake Road approached the developer about a project utilizing the lake view. The owner, whom Brickman said wishes to remain anonymous, also became an associate of Preservation Partners.

In a recent interview, Carney said the partnership decided to pull the project because “City Council had a series of concerns and wanted a development agreement.” The agreement was provided to council outlining the scope of the project: single-floor condominiums with a lake view. Council members expressed concern that discussion was heading toward issues best addressed by the Planning Commission.

In July, the Planning Commission OK’d the rezone of the parcels. To make it official, council also had to approve. But the constant morphing of the plans, which at one point included several townhomes, left council wary of what exactly would end up on the property.

When the issue is reintroduced to the Planning Commission, Carney said he hopes council members and residents will be present. “Typically (at other city’s planning meetings) there is more chance for dialogue. We hope interested members of council will come and be part of the discussion.”

Much of the pushback on the proposal has come from residents of Breezevale Cove, a development immediately to the east of the properties in question. Carney said of the eight homeowners, four are in favor of the project.

“The people opposed don’t want to talk to us,” stated Carney, adding his group has made several offers to include the development in the plans with shared amenities and better access to the lake.

Carney added Preservation Partners has applied for a demolition permit to raze the two homes on the properties, but has not received the go-ahead from the city.

When reached for comment, Brickman stated, “We want to keep working with the administrations and the residents to continue to refine a plan the majority of the community would be in favor of.” He added there is “a lot of demand” for the type of housing he is offering and said he already has “a dozen reservations” for this project.

Both Brickman and Carney said they will “soon” begin to revive the approval process for the development. “This is an important project and we want to get it right,” Brickman said.