Book on Depression-era baseball rich in Cleveland Indians history

By Jeff Gallatin

Westshore

Historian Scott H. Longert’s latest baseball book on the Cleveland Indians may have No Money, No Beer and No Pennants in its title, but it does have many watershed moments in North Coast sports and community history.

While detailing those historic moments, Longert’s “No Money, No Beer, No Pennants: The Story of the Cleveland Indians and Baseball in The Great Depression” also tells interesting tales of many prominent citizens and baseball heroes – including Westshore native George Uhle, a standout pitcher and hitter for the Tribe in the 1920s. Uhle was raised in Lakewood, lived there many years, then moved to Bay Village, where he lived the remainder of his life.

“A lot of interesting things took place in that time,” Longert said. “Certainly the Great Depression had its effect upon baseball and people, Prohibition was going on, Cleveland Stadium being built and the story of the opposition to it by some, the advent of radio in baseball, plus you had some good Indians players and teams. The problem for them was, the (New York) Yankees had some of their dominant teams in that time period, and the Philadelphia Athletics had some great teams before they sold off many of their stars. That was pretty tough to compete with.”

Longert said one of the standout players for the Indians in the early portion of the book was Uhle.

“He was a very reliable pitcher and hitter,” Longert said. “He was a young player when they won the World Series in 1920, but certainly was a key contributor to that, and the team was happy to keep him around for years because he was a strong pitcher – and in his case, he also could hit well, which helped the team.”

Uhle played for the Indians from 1919-1928, before having a disagreement with (then) manager Roger Peckinpaugh and being traded.

“It’s interesting though because he was friends with Steve O’Neill, who took over as manager of the Indians (in 1935) from Walter Johnson, who had taken over from Peckinpaugh, and also had some problems with some players,” Longert said. “But, O’Neill had a good relationship with him and brought him back, so he pitched some games at the end of his career with his hometown team again.”

Another hometown ballplayer from Cleveland was outfielder Joe Vosmik.

“He was a very good player who hit well and handled the outfield well,” Longert said. “He probably was overshadowed somewhat because he was playing with Earl Averill, who ended up in the Hall of Fame. Vosmik also was very good-looking, so he was popular with the ladies, but he was on the team because he was a very good player.”

Two of the more colorful ball players in the book were pitchers Wes Ferrell and Johnny Allen.

“They both were really good players whose tempers could be their undoing,” Longert said when asked if the two pitchers could be likened to 1990s Tribe slugger Albert Belle. “Both were strong pitchers who could let their tempers get the best of them. In Ferrell’s case, it definitely contributed to the team deciding to let him go.”

When asked about Alva Bradley, who owned the team for much of the time period in the book, Longert had a good opinion.

“He basically did a good job considering what was going on,” Longert said. “He was contending with terrible economic conditions in the Depression and tried to make decisions where they could get good players and still survive economically. He was one of the owners who brought radio into baseball in a big way. Some people weren’t in favor of it, but he involved the Indians with it, so some people could hear the games, even if they couldn’t go to the games. And he was the owner for when they got the stadium issue going on as well.”

Longert said the story of bringing Cleveland Municipal Stadium into being was one of the more interesting parts of working on the book.

“There was a lot of discussion on it,” he said. “There was good support for it, but I don’t think people know that there was some organized opposition to it because one of the opponents kept it going in the courts and delayed construction for more than a year.”

Longert also noted William Hopkins was the city manager who helped move that project forward, but after people got him out of that job, was on City Council, where he raised some concerns about the stadium.

“That project probably didn’t turn out exactly the way anybody thought it would,” he said. “But, it’s certainly played a big part in sports and Cleveland-area history overall.”

Longert also noted that when Municipal Stadium opened, some Indians fans from Rocky River took a boat on Lake Erie and took it all the way to a dock near the new facility and then walked to the game.

“You could do that pretty easily then,” he said.

Longert said having the end of the book deal with the coming of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller and World War II does give him a logical jumping-off point to his next book.

“That’s a pretty interesting time period as well,” he said.

Longert said his book is available at area bookstores and online. He also will have several book signings at West Shore area city and Cuyahoga County libraries during spring training and the early 2017 season. The current schedule is Rocky River, March 21, Westlake, March 23, North Olmsted March 30 and Lakewood April 20.