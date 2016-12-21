Baker, Lamb seeking county council seat

By Kevin Kelley

Westshore

Two Westlake Republicans, Nan Baker and Brad Lamb, are hoping to succeed Dave Greenspan as the District 1 representative on Cuyahoga County Council.

Greenspan, also a Westlake Republican, is resigning from county council effective Dec. 31 after being elected to the District 16 seat of the Ohio House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election.

Cuyahoga County’s Charter dictates, because the vacant seat belonged to a Republican, GOP party precinct committee members from District 1 choose his replacement.

More than 50 precinct committee members will hold a vote on Greenspan’s replacement at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Don Umerley Civic Center in Rocky River.

Baker and Lamb are the only individuals who have written precinct members stating an intention to seek the District 1 seat.

Baker is completing her fourth term holding the District 16 seat in the Ohio House. Term limits prevented her from seeking re-election. She unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the District 24 seat in the Ohio Senate earlier this year, losing to Matt Dolan, the eventual victor for that seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Baker is looking to represent the exact same constituency she currently represents at the statehouse, as the borders of Cuyahoga County’s District 1 and District 16 in the Ohio House are exactly the same.

A former member of the Westlake City Schools Board of Education and Westlake City Council, Baker is pointing to her previous electoral victories among Westshore voters as proof to Republicans she could hold on to the seat against future Democratic challenges.

“We’ve got a very, very strong presence in the district,” Baker said of her base of support.

As a state representative, Baker’s mantra has been “It’s all about jobs.” She said she’d maintain the same focus on economic and workforce development if elected to the county council.

“People who work are the key to everything to keep the economy going,” she told West Life.

Lamb lacks the public visibility a statehouse seat gave to Baker, but Lamb is well known inside county GOP circles, having served as the executive director of the Cuyahoga County Republican Party from December 2002 to April 2005. He currently serves on the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee.

A bailiff at the Cuayhoga County Common Pleas Court, Lamb serves on the Westlake Planning Commission. Before moving to Westlake, he served on the Fairview Park Board of Education from 2006 to 2012. Lamb ran Dolan’s unsuccessful 2010 campaign for Cuyahoga County executive. In 2013, he unsuccessfully sought election to the Westlake City Schools Board of Education. In April 2014, Gov. John Kasich named him to fill a vacancy on the state school board; he narrowly lost a four-way race that fall for the remaining two years in the seat.

Lamb has obtained some significant endorsements in his county council bid, including support from the two remaining Republican members on that legislative body. Dolan and state Treasurer Josh Mandel have also backed Lamb. The question is whether those endorsements will sway precinct committee members, many of whom have developed close ties to Baker over the years.

Greenspan defeated Democrat Tommy Greene in the Nov. 8 election 56.31 percent to 43.69 (34,124 votes to 26,475) to win the District 16 seat in the Ohio House. He will be sworn in Jan. 3.

Citing close ties to both Baker and Lamb, Greenspan is staying neutral in the bid to succeed him. Greenspan noted he’s campaigned with Baker. Lamb has served on Greenspan’s campaigns and on the board of Greenspan’s Friends for the Community Foundation.

In the unlikely event the Republican Party fails to choose a successor to Greenspan, county council has 30 days to make a selection. If council fails, county Executive Armond Budish would make the appointment.