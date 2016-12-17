All-day kindergarten receives midterm A+ for first year

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

The Rocky River School District’s first all-day kindergarten class is making the grade with administrators, staff, students and parents.

Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Anderson reported at the school board’s December committee session the new program is proving to be a “large tale of success,” living up to all expectations.

She said the first semester evaluation involved five areas: teacher comment, student experience, academics, “food for thought” and registration.

“Kindergarten is not what it used to be, not even five years ago,” Goldwood Primary School principal Carol Rosiak told the board, noting the more rigorous, STEM-focused (science, technology, math, engineering) curriculum provided for both the half- and full-day programs. She added the emphasis was on students working together to achieve an end product either as individuals or in groups.

While students in both the full-day section and the half-day classes are “thriving,” according to Rosiak the largest factor is the extra time for socialization afforded by the extended class. “Truly, there is more time for social interaction,” she said, pointing out, while most children entering kindergarten in the district may have had preschool or similar experience, some need some extra help with concepts such as sharing.

She added, through her observation of kindergarten classes, she found more of a chance for students to hone “specific skills” during the extended day.

“We saw more time on social studies, remediation, guided reading and daily math groups,” Rosiak said. In the half-day classes, she said, due to time constraints, these subjects are not offered each day.

In addition, Rosiak reported all kindergarten teachers have compiled “data binders” for each of their students. The information tracks the progress of each child and is available to parents.

“The student experience has been very positive,” Rosiak continued, referring again to the superior social experience of all-day kindergarten. While the half-day students do not have recess, those in school for the entire day have two play periods and lunch.

“We have the academics, but are truly getting to know our students,” she added, recalling an observation of the full-day class. She said the lesson lasted an hour and was sprinkled with “brain breaks” and “mindfulness moments” by teacher Janine Walsh, to keep the young students centered.

One of few areas for consideration, said Rosiak, was the lottery system of selecting students for the all-day program. “It’s not balanced demographically,” she said, adding the luck of the draw yielded 16 boys and 10 girls for the 26-student class.

“Little boys are very creative and excited,” she stated.

The number of 5 and 6-year-olds in the classroom may be a bit high, but school officials anticipated two sections when the lottery was held in March. When only 37 children were registered, it was decided one class with a maximum of 26 students would be formed.

This year, registration will be held in February.

Rosiak said the cost of the all-day program ($3,400 annually) may have discouraged some parents, who enrolled their children in less expensive full-day programs or supplemented the half-day with classes offered by other schools.

Last year, several parents lobbied for all-day kindergarten, citing the fact Rocky River was the sole area district without a program. In November of 2015, they presented an online petition supporting full-day kindergarten signed by over 300 people to the school board.

The fee, some felt, was too much, but a free or less expensive program was not an option, according to school officials. A total of $570,000 would have to be kicked in by the district to keep the offering afloat for five years according to treasurer Greg Markus. Rocky River receives the least per-pupil financial support from the state of Ohio’s 610 districts.